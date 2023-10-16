OFI Invest Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091,475 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 513,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,216. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

