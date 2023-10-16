OFI Invest Asset Management Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OFI Invest Asset Management reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,081,044 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $633.37. The company had a trading volume of 429,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,491. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $674.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $566.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

