OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $1.96 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,569 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.31. 414,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

