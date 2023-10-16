OFI Invest Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,447,609 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Conagra Brands worth $25,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. 3,335,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

