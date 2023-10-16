OFI Invest Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 98.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553,123 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.41. 2,188,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.