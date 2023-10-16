OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,045,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.45. 1,222,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.95. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

