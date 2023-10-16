OFI Invest Asset Management Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,342 shares of company stock worth $3,800,146 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,857. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

