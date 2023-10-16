OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 12,617,066 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617,066 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,777,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,433,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

