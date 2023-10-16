OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 13,863,102 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OFI Invest Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,863,102 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 142.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Sysco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. 1,318,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,815. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.