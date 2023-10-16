OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 27,127,648 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OFI Invest Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 27,127,648 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,862. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

