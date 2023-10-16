OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 41,358,572 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,358,572 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.7% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OFI Invest Asset Management owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $42,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.60. 644,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

