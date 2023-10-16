OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 4,556,010 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

OFI Invest Asset Management lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,556,010 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,057. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $135.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

