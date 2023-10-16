OFI Invest Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41,292,978 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $6.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $234.40 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

