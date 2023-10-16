Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) & Stem (NYSE:STEM) Critical Analysis

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 1 6 7 0 2.43 Oracle 0 11 15 0 2.58

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 165.07%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $124.19, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Oracle.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Stem has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stem and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $415.30 million 1.44 -$124.05 million ($1.00) -3.85 Oracle $50.96 billion 5.84 $8.50 billion $3.36 32.35

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -22.92% -26.21% -9.90% Oracle 18.40% -3,631.39% 8.83%

Summary

Oracle beats Stem on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, the company offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management and procurement, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

