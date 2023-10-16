Orchid Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.43 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06331974 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $4,655,498.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

