Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 5%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Orex Minerals Trading Down 5.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Orex Minerals
Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orex Minerals
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.