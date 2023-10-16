Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 5%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Orex Minerals Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

