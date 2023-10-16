Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,951. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
