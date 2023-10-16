Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

OXLC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,951. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

