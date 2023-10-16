Palmer Knight Co Buys 1,594 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

SBUX stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.