Palmer Knight Co Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,134 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 4.5% of Palmer Knight Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co's holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,278. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

