Pax Dollar Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $482.67 million and $2.55 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005407 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

