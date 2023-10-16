PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,824,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,064,789. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

