PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.99. 8,589,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,057,928. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

