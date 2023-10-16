PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Short Interest Update

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 279,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $102,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,022,000 after buying an additional 39,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,198,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 178,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,964. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

