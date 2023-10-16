Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.81 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 73,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 96,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £7.79 million, a PE ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.22.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

