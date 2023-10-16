Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,690,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 41,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.16. 8,782,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,441,267. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

