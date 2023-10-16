Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Update

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 881,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,680 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

