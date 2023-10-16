Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Up 28.5% in September

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CATX stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.27. The company had a trading volume of 376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.70. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 0.73.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 239.46%. The company had revenue of 2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics stock. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CATX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

