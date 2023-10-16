PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.20

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 370060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.