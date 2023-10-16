PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.20

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 370060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

