PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.20

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 370060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
