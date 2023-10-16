Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) & Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) Head-To-Head Survey

Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Free Report) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantis Technology Group and Plumas Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Plumas Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plumas Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp $77.91 million 2.63 $26.44 million $4.95 7.05

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and Plumas Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantis Technology Group has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp 36.42% 24.30% 1.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 92.7% of Atlantis Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Atlantis Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantis Technology Group

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

