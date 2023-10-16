Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
