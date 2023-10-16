Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.83 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002251 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $45,067.19 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.62276705 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134,490.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

