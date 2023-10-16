Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.12

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $64.67 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 860,075,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

