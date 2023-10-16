Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,268. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In other news, insider Laton Spahr acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,838.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

