Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $158.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

