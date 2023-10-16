Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.39 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $74.39 million and $1.65 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00014369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,373.46 or 1.00022254 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.04467005 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,356,776.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

