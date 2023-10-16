ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 6,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.52% of ProShares Ultra Yen worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

