Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,786,000 after purchasing an additional 579,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,986 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PUK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. 864,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,125. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.42) to GBX 1,440 ($17.59) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.24) to GBX 1,610 ($19.67) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($19.91) to GBX 1,500 ($18.32) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($18.83) to GBX 1,510 ($18.44) in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

