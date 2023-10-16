QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Shares Up 14.3%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 32,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

QMC Quantum Minerals Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

