Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.54% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

QLGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,208. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.07% and a negative net margin of 288.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.