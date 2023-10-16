Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Cut by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 2.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.32. 363,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $125.91 and a one year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

