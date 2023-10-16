QUASA (QUA) Price Up 10.5% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $132,519.33 and $571.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,495.84 or 1.00140094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002220 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00112549 USD and is up 19.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,832.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

