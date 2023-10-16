R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 16,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

R1 RCM Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.11. 11,854,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,039. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in R1 RCM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

