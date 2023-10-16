Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 380,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

