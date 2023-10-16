Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $10.30. 759,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,880. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

