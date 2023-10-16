Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evergy (EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/9/2023 – Evergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $62.00 to $54.00.

10/3/2023 – Evergy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

10/3/2023 – Evergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $62.00.

10/2/2023 – Evergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $56.00.

9/11/2023 – Evergy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

8/23/2023 – Evergy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,691. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Evergy Inc alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Evergy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.