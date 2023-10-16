ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $296.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00222476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

