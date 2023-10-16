Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Short Interest Update

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Redwire Price Performance

NYSE:RDW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.79. 104,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. Redwire has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,708,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,085 shares of company stock valued at $843,396. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Redwire by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Featured Stories

