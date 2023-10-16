Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,549,707 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.6% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $40,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.28. 451,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

