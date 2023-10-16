Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 16th (AAV, AC, ACO.X, ADPT, AKYA, ALNY, AMX, AQN, ARX, ATH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 16th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $7.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$7.75.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by CIBC from $25.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $61.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$93.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$105.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$184.00 to C$166.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $120.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$11.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $109.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$8.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$16.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$83.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $45.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.75 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$13.00 to C$12.90.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (TSE:NFG) was given a C$8.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$15.25.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.55.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$42.50 to C$40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$2.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$27.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$37.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $850.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $159.00 to $161.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$51.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$71.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$25.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$26.75 to C$26.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $584.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $151.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $54.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $181.00 to $182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.