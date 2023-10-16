Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 16th (AAV, AC, ACO.X, ADPT, AKYA, ALNY, AMX, AQN, ARX, ATH)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 16th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $7.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$7.75.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by CIBC from $25.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $61.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$93.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$105.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$184.00 to C$166.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $120.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$11.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $109.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$8.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$16.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$83.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $45.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.75 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$13.00 to C$12.90.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (TSE:NFG) was given a C$8.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$15.25.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.55.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$42.50 to C$40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$2.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$27.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$37.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $850.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $159.00 to $161.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$51.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$71.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$25.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$26.75 to C$26.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $584.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $151.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $54.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $181.00 to $182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

