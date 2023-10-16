Reviewing Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) & Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) and Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorman Products and Mabuchi Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mabuchi Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorman Products presently has a consensus target price of $111.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Mabuchi Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

76.2% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mabuchi Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dorman Products and Mabuchi Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.86 billion 1.32 $121.55 million $2.76 28.33 Mabuchi Motor N/A N/A N/A $52.10 0.15

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Mabuchi Motor. Mabuchi Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Mabuchi Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 4.67% 11.27% 5.46% Mabuchi Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dorman Products beats Mabuchi Motor on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides loaded backing plates, drive shafts, windshield wiper and transmission assemblies; window regulators, suspension components, door lock actuators, and body panel repair kits; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It offers its products under the Dorman, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands through retail stores, website and customers' websites, and dealers and warehouse distributors. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About Mabuchi Motor

(Get Free Report)

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products. The company sells its products in Japan, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Matsudo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.